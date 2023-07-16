Oak Thistle LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 178,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

