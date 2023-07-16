Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.