Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.