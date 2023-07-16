Oak Thistle LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Up 0.5 %

JAMF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,815. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.