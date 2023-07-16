Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

