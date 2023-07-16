Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.65. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The firm has a market cap of C$24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.