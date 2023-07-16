Oak Thistle LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

