1,040 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.09.

Waters Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $270.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.91. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

