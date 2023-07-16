Oak Thistle LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,103.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

