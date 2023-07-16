Oak Thistle LLC Invests $316,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.