accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $754.19

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 754.19 ($9.70) and traded as low as GBX 723 ($9.30). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.46), with a volume of 14,952 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACSO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.32) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

accesso Technology Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £304.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4,083.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 753.92.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

