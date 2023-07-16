Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.43 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

