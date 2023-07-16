Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,903 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

