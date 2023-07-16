Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,474 shares of company stock worth $11,452,897. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.