Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 36,438 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

