Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.10

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.10 and traded as low as $22.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 11,814 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

