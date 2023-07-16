Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $163,247.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $163,247.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $795,504. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

