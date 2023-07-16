Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RB Global by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

