Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

NYSE:ROK opened at $341.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $343.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.