Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.95 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

