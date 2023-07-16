Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $450.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.08.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

