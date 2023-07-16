Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $538.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

