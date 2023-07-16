Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $96.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

