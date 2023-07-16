Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $137.62.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

