Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

