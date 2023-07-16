Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $341.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $343.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.19. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.