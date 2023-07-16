Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 379 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $104.03 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,265,000 shares valued at $38,925,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

