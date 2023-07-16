Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,180 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after buying an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

