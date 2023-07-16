Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

