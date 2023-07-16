Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,789 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $37.75 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

