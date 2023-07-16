iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

