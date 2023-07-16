Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

