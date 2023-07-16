ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.2 %

ING stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

