Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $11,233,090. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $211.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

