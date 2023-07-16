Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

FMC opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.85. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

