Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 313 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CINF opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

