Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 93.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

