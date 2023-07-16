Ballentine Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $53.62.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

