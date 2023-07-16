Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $474.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.13.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

