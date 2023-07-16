Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 693 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

