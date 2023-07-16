Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 951 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.