The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $267.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

