Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TFC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.