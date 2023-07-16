Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $397.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $397.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

