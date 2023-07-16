Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.