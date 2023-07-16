Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,759,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,393,000 after acquiring an additional 512,986 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 107,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

SLB stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.