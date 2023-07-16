Strs Ohio Sells 8,575 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,428 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

