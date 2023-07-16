Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

