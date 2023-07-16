Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Valvoline worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $16,256,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 52,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

