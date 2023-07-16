Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,651 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Price Performance

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $73.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

